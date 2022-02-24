Britain announces second wave of sanctions against Russia

Britain announced a second package of sanctions on Thursday after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday.

Those subject to immediate sanctions include VTB Bank and state conglomerate Rostec. The package of individuals, entities and subsidiaries would eventually exceed 100 listings. Airline Aeroflot would also be banned from landing in Britain.

