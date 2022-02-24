FACTBOX-Britain slaps sanctions on Russian banks, companies and people

Britain on Thursday published details of its second package of sanctions against Russia after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday. Below are some of the measures to introduced:

UK to ban Russian companies from its capital markets UK will announce an asset freeze against major Russian banks, including its second biggest bank, state-owned VTB

UK to introduce legislation to limit deposits that Russian nationals can hold in UK bank accounts UK to lay legislation to prohibit wide range of high-tech exports to Russia, plus export to extractive industries

UK to immediately suspend or prohibit all dual use export licenses to Russia UK to set up new cell in National Crime Agency to target sanctions evasion so oligarchs have nowhere to hide

UK to ban Aeroflot aircraft from landing at its airports Britain announced sanctions on the below individuals and entities on Tuesday:

Individuals Gennady Timchenko

Boris Rotenberg Igor Rotenberg

Entities: Bank Rossiya

Black Sea Bank for Development and Reconstruction Joint Stock Company Genbank

IS Bank Public Joint Stock Company Promsvyazbank

The government has also said it intends to: - extend the territorial sanctions imposed on Crimea to non-government controlled territory in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

- sanction Russian lawmakers who voted to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.

