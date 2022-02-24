Ukraine crisis: NSUI stages protest outside MEA, demands safe return of students

Activists of Congress' students wing NSUI staged a protest in front of the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, demanding safe return of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine. Panic erupted in several cities of the eastern European nation after Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an early morning address, announced a military operation against the country. Thousands of Indian students are stranded there. According to estimates, over 15,000 Indians are currently staying in Ukraine. NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said there is a war-like situation in Ukraine since the last 10 days, and the parents of these students are appealing to the government for help.

''There are about 20,000 youths working and studying in Ukraine. The students are already burdened with huge loans and now, during this tough situation, airlines are charging Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh to bring them back,'' he said.

In a statement, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said the activists held protests outside the foreign ministry demanding safe return of the students. Meanwhile, the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) also urged the government to communicate and coordinate with students and make necessary arrangements for their security.

''The reports of thousands of Indian students helplessly stranded in Ukraine are very disturbing. It's the responsibility of the Indian government to ensure safety of these students during the ongoing conflict in the region,'' SIO president Mohammad Salman Ahmad said.

''Efforts should be made to provide special flights to bring these students back home,'' he added.

