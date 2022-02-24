Empty train coach catches fire in Rajatshan town

An unoccupied coach of a special train caught fire at Motipura Railway Station in Baran where it was halted on Thursday afternoon, an official here said.

The fire was extinguished within 25 minutes of reporting the matter and there was no human injury or loss of life, however the coach sustained considerable damage,the official said.

A 19-coach special train had brought an inspection team comprising a railway safety commissioner and others on Thursday morning.

The train was stationary, when around 3.20 pm its third coach suddenly caught fire, senior DCM, Kota division, Ajay Kumar Pal told PTI. Noticing the fire, the railway staff swung into action and put the fire out with the help of fire tenders rushed to the spot, Pal said.

The fire-hit coach was immediately detrained from other coaches to prevent the spread of fire, he said.

A five-member committee comprising junior administrative grade officers has been constituted to probe into the incident and would submit its report in next few days, Pal added. The doubling work of railway track between Motipura and Rutiyai on Kota-Bena railway line is underway to inspect which a team had arrived Thursday morning.

