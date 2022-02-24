UK to ban Aeroflot airline in ‘largest package’ of Russian sanctions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced an imminent ban on the ability of the Aeroflot airline to operate in the UK as he outlined a new tranche of sanctions against Russia following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The “largest and most severe package” of economic sanctions against Russia tabled in the House of Commons includes a full asset-freeze of Russian state-owned bank VTB and powers to allow the UK to exclude Russian banks from Britain's financial system.

The UK government is set to place a limit on the amount that Russian nationals can deposit in their UK bank accounts and Russian state and private companies will be banned from raising money in the UK.

“These trade sanctions will constrain Russia’s military, industrial and technological capabilities for years to come,” said Johnson.

Legislation to enforce some of these wide-ranging sanctions will be laid in Parliament by early next week.

''Putin will stand condemned in the eyes of the world, and of history. He will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands,'' Johnson said in Parliament.

''Now we see him for what he is, a blood-stained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest,'' he said.

He informed MPs that overall Britain will be imposing asset freezes on over 100 more new entities and individuals, on top of the hundreds already announced.

“This includes all the major manufacturers that support Putin’s war machine. We will bring forward new legislation to ban the export of all dual-use items to Russia, including a range of high-end and critical technological equipment and components in sectors including electronics, telecommunications, and aerospace,” he said.

Updating Parliament on a virtual G7 meeting earlier on Thursday, he said it has been agreed to work in unity to maximise the economic price that Putin will pay for aggression.

“And this must include ending Europe’s collective dependence on Russian oil and gas that has served to empower Putin for too long,” said Johnson.

Under the latest sanctions regime, the aim is to totally exclude Russian banks from accessing Pound Sterling and clearing payments through the UK.

With around half of Russia’s trade currently in US dollars and sterling, Johnson said he was pleased that the United States is taking similar measures.

The sanctions will also be applied to Belarus for its role in the “assault” on Ukraine.

“We will continue on a remorseless mission to squeeze Russia from the global economy piece by piece, day by day and week by week. And we will of course use Britain’s position in every international forum to condemn the onslaught against Ukraine, and we will counter the Kremlin’s blizzard of lies and disinformation by telling the truth about Putin's war of choice and war of aggression,” said Johnson.

He also announced a new dedicated “Kleptocracy Cell” in the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to target sanctions evasion and corrupt Russian assets hidden in the UK, which will mean that Russian billionaire oligarchs in London have “nowhere to hide”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)