Russia's Aeroflot banned from flying to UK

Russia's Aeroflot was banned from flying to the United Kingdom on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the ban in parliament and the UK Civil Aviation Authority said it had suspended Aeroflot's foreign carrier permit.

"This means that Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to the United Kingdom until further notice," the UK Civil Aviation Authority said. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he had signed restrictions prohibiting all scheduled Russian airlines from entering British airspace.

