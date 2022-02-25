France recommends citizens in Ukraine stay indoors, travel too risky
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:13 IST
France recommended that its citizens in Ukraine remain indoors given the risk of travel in the country, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
It also warned against all travel to Ukraine until further notice
