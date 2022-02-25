Biden launches export controls to halt half of high tech imports to Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new export control measures that could halt half of high tech imports into Russia, hitting Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at the White House, Biden also said his administration would limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars as well as other currencies, and planned to sanction additional Russian banks including VTB.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine