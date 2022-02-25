EXPLAINER-How Western sanctions will target Russia

The United States and its allies have vowed to hit Russia with harsh sanctions after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in a massed assault by land, sea and air - the biggest by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Western capitals had introduced an initial round of sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday, though vowed to ramp up measures following the latest events.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a package of "severe" sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, members of President Vladimir Putin's closest circle and the extremely wealthy who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles. U.S. President Joe Biden is in the process of announcing further measures.

The European Union, is also set to announce fresh curbs later in the day, said the sanctions package will hit Russia's economy severely, increase capital outflow, raise inflation and gradually erode the country's industrial base. Below are details on the curbs proposed so far and what other sanctions could target Russia:

BANKS & FINANCIAL FIRMS Britain will cut off Russian banks from sterling markets and clearing payments, and Washington is taking similar action on the dollar, Johnson said on Thursday, adding that half of Russia's trade was currently conducted in U.S. dollar and sterling.

In the 10-point sanctions package, the British government said it would impose an asset freeze on some major Russian banks, including state-owned VTB, its second-biggest bank, and stop major Russian companies from raising finance in Britain. The latest steep measures follow the sanctioning of five smaller lenders earlier in the week. While Washington has yet to confirm details of the latest measures, Biden has already announced sanctions on VEB bank and Russia's military bank, referring to Promsvyazbank, which does defence deals.

The U.S. Treasury Department said: "All assets under U.S. jurisdiction will be immediately frozen and U.S. individuals and entities are prohibited from doing business." A senior U.S. administration official had warned prior to the latest events that Sberbank, and VTB Bank would face sanctions if the Russia's invasion proceeded.

The European Union, which has also yet to detail its measures, has so far agreed to blacklist banks involved in financing separatist activities in eastern Ukraine. Russia's large banks are deeply integrated into the global financial system, meaning sanctions could be felt far beyond its borders. Data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows European lenders hold the lion's share of the around $120 billion in foreign banks' exposure to Russia.

SOVEREIGN DEBT & CAPITAL MARKETS Britain announced it would ban Russian sovereign debt sales in London. Russia has issued 4.1 billion pounds of sovereign debt in London since the beginning of 2020.

The coming package of measures from the EU will "target the ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU's capital and financial markets and services, to limit the financing of escalatory and aggressive policies," the bloc said. It will ban EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds.

Washington announced fresh restrictions on dealings in Russia sovereign debt this week. Americans, who were already barred from investing in Russian sovereign debt directly, will be banned from purchasing it in the secondary market after March 1. Even before the latest events, access to Russian bonds had become increasingly restricted.

U.S. sanctions imposed in 2015 made future Russian dollar debt ineligible for many investors and key indexes. In April 2021, Biden barred U.S. investors from buying new Russian rouble bonds over accusations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election. The curbs have cut Russia's external debt by 33% since early 2014 - from $733 billion to $489 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

INDIVIDUALS Britain announced sanctions on more than 100 Russian individuals and entities, including an asset freeze and travel ban on Yelena Georgieva, chair of the board of Novikombank; Pyotr Fradkov, Promsvyazbank chairman; Denis Bortnikov, VTB deputy president; Kirill Shamalov, Putin's former son-in-law; and United Aircraft's Yury Slyusar.

Westminster will also introduce legislation to limit deposits that Russian nationals can hold in UK bank accounts. The limit will be 50,000 pounds ($66,860) at British banks. The United States, the EU and Britain have already imposed asset freezes, travel bans and other curbs on Russian individuals.

The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on five people who were involved in a Russian parliamentary election in annexed Crimea in September 2021. On Tuesday, the bloc said it would blacklist all lawmakers in the lower house of the Russian parliament who voted in favour of the recognition of the breakaway regions, freeze any assets they have in the EU and ban them from travelling to the bloc.

The United States also imposed sanctions on Tuesday on Russian elites close to Putin, including Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Federal Security Service, Russia’s powerful domestic security and counterintelligence service. His son, Denis Bortnikov, the deputy president of Russian-state owned financial institution VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company and a chairman of the bank's management company, was also targeted in Tuesday's move.

Also designated was Putin’s first deputy chief of staff and former Russian Prime Minister, Sergei Kiriyenko. He was previously targeted by the United States, EU and Britain in response to the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. His son, Vladimir Kiriyenko, was also designated on Tuesday. The chairman and chief executive of Promsvyazbank was also targeted. The Treasury accused Petr Fradkov of working to transform the bank into one that serves the defence industry.

The United States has used the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) tool - which effectively kicks individuals and companies out of the U.S. banking system, bans their trade with Americans and freezes their U.S. assets - in the past to sanction oligarchs. However, it has become more cautious in recent years after 2018 sanctions on the owner of Rusal saw aluminium prices skyrocket and forced Washington to backtrack.

ENERGY CORPORATES & NORD STREAM 2 The United States and the EU already have sanctions in place on Russia's energy and defence sectors, with state-owned gas company Gazprom, its oil arm Gazpromneft and oil producers Lukoil, Rosneft and Surgutneftegaz facing various types of curbs on exports/imports and debt-raising.

Sanctions could be widened and deepened, with one possible option being to prevent companies settling in U.S. dollars. Nord Stream 2, a recently completed pipeline from Russia to Germany, was awaiting regulatory approval by EU and German authorities before Berlin put its certification on ice.

The U.S. on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. CURBING CHIPS

The EU has vowed to introduce measures to crimp Russia's technological position in key areas - from high-tech components to cutting-edge software. The White House has told the U.S. chip industry to be ready for new restrictions on exports to Russia if Moscow attacks Ukraine, including potentially blocking Russia's access to global electronics supplies.

Similar measures were deployed during the Cold War, when sanctions kept the Soviet Union technologically backward and crimped economic growth. SWITCHING OFF SWIFT

Britain's Johnson went further than some other Western countries, calling for Russia to be excluded from SWIFT, the inter-bank messaging network which is the backbone of international finance - a demand made by Ukraine. SWIFT handles international financial transfers and is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries.

A senior U.S. official said they are not taking SWIFT sanctions off the table. Among Western countries, the United States and Germany would stand to lose the most from such a move, as their banks are the most frequent SWIFT users with Russian banks, said Maria Shagina at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Calls to cut Russia's SWIFT access were mooted in 2014 when Moscow annexed Crimea, prompting Moscow to develop an alternative messaging system, SPFS.

