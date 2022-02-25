Left Menu

J-K highway re-opens for vehicular traffic after clearance of landslides

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:46 IST
J-K highway re-opens for vehicular traffic after clearance of landslides
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 270-kilometres Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened on Thursday after remaining closed for a day due to snowfall and landslides triggered by heavy rains, officials said.

The highway was closed for vehicular movement due to snowfall, landslides and shooting stones at many places around the Nvyug tunnel, Cafeteria Morh Ramban, Maroog, Pantiyal and Sherbibi, they said.

Site Engineer, National Highway Authority of India, Sahil Upal informed that vehicular traffic has been restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was affected between Ramban and Banihal.

He said adequate men and machinery have been deployed to clear the fresh landslides.

District administration Ramban has launched a massive restoration operation to restore road and essential services and supplies affected due to snow and incessant rainfall across the district during the past two days, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022