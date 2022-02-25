J-K highway re-opens for vehicular traffic after clearance of landslides

The 270-kilometres Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened on Thursday after remaining closed for a day due to snowfall and landslides triggered by heavy rains, officials said.

The highway was closed for vehicular movement due to snowfall, landslides and shooting stones at many places around the Nvyug tunnel, Cafeteria Morh Ramban, Maroog, Pantiyal and Sherbibi, they said.

Site Engineer, National Highway Authority of India, Sahil Upal informed that vehicular traffic has been restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was affected between Ramban and Banihal.

He said adequate men and machinery have been deployed to clear the fresh landslides.

District administration Ramban has launched a massive restoration operation to restore road and essential services and supplies affected due to snow and incessant rainfall across the district during the past two days, they said.

