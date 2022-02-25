Up to EU leaders to decide on banning Russia from SWIFT, top diplomat says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:55 IST
- Country:
- France
The European Union will blacklist more people to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said, adding it was up to the Union's 27 national leaders meeting from 1900 GMT on Thursday to decide whether to cut Moscow off from SWIFT.
"New people will be (sanctioned), also from Belarus, with a complex package, with economic sectors (...) more sanctions on the financial sector (...)", said EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Josep Borrell
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Belarus
- The European Union
- SWIFT
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine