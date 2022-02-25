Up to EU leaders to decide on banning Russia from SWIFT, top diplomat says

The European Union will blacklist more people to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said, adding it was up to the Union's 27 national leaders meeting from 1900 GMT on Thursday to decide whether to cut Moscow off from SWIFT.

"New people will be (sanctioned), also from Belarus, with a complex package, with economic sectors (...) more sanctions on the financial sector (...)", said EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

