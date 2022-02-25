Biden hits Russia with tough export curbs, slashing its access to global tech
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration announced sweeping export restrictions against Russia on Thursday, hammering its access to global exports of everything from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.
The controls, announced by the Commerce Department and previously reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/exclusive-punishing-putin-how-biden-could-cut-russia-off-world-tech-2022-02-22, rely on a dramatic expansion of the so-called Foreign Direct Product rule, forcing companies making high and low tech items overseas with U.S. tools to seek a license from the United States before shipping to Russia.
The rules also instruct the Commerce Department to deny almost all of those license requests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Russia
- United
- Commerce Department
- Biden
ALSO READ
U.S. appeals court will not block order barring Biden federal staff vaccine mandate
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ford, Toyota halt some output as U.S., Canada warn on trucker protests
FOREX-Better risk sentiment help antipodeans, but traders wait for U.S. inflation data
U.S.'s Kerry urges Mexico to ensure energy bill does not breach USMCA