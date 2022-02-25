Left Menu

EU agrees new round of Russia sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 01:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 01:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to impose new sanctions on Russia's financial, energy and transport sectors and impose export controls, as well as blacklisting more Russians over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"The European Council today agrees on further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action," said a statement by the 27 national EU leaders meeting in Brussels.

"These sanctions cover the financial sector, the energy and transport sectors, dual-use goods as well as export controls and export financing, visa policy, additional listings of Russian individuals and new listing criteria," the statement said.

