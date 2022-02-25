Russia SWIFT ban 'still on table' -EU financial services commissioner

The European Union may not decide to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global interbank payments system this evening, but the measure has not been taken off the table as a possible sanction, the bloc's financial services commissioner said on Thursday.

The possibility of cutting Russia from SWIFT "is still on the table. It may not emerge tonight but it is not off the table," Mairead McGuinness told Ireland's RTE television.

