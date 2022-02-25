FACTBOX-How Western sanctions target Russia

The United States and Britain on Thursday unveiled more sanctions on Russia after its forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in a massed assault by land, sea and air, while the European Union convened an emergency summit to discuss new restrictions. Below are details of the curbs proposed so far:

BANKS & FINANCIAL FIRMS The United States and Britain announced restrictions that, combined with previous sanctions, would effectively kick the vast majority of Russian banking assets out of both countries. New targets included Sberbank and VTB Bank, Russia's two largest lenders.

The European Union has agreed to target banks involved in financing separatist activities in eastern Ukraine. Russia's large banks are deeply integrated into the global financial system, meaning sanctions could be felt far beyond its borders. Data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows European lenders hold the lion's share of the nearly $30 billion in foreign banks' exposure to Russia.

According to data from Russia's central bank, total Russian banking foreign assets and liabilities stood at $200.6 billion and $134.5 billion, respectively, with the U.S. dollar share amounting to around 53% of both, down from 76%-81% two decades ago. SOVEREIGN DEBT & CAPITAL MARKETS

The coming package of measures from the EU will "target the ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU's capital and financial markets and services," the bloc said. It will ban EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds.

Washington announced additional restrictions on dealings in Russia sovereign debt on Tuesday. Americans, who were already barred from investing in Russian sovereign debt directly, will be banned from purchasing it in the secondary market after March 1. On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury expanded Russia-related debt and equity restrictions to 13 Russian entities, including state owned enterprises and other financial firms. Britain had previously banned Russia from raising funds in the UK, Europe's major capital markets hub, and on Thursday said it would prevent Russian companies from borrowing on the UK markets.

Even before the latest events, access to Russian bonds had become increasingly restricted. U.S. sanctions imposed in 2015 made future Russian dollar debt ineligible for many investors and key indexes. In April 2021, President Joe Biden barred U.S. investors from buying new Russian rouble bonds over accusations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

The curbs have cut Russia's external debt by 33% since early 2014, from $733 billion to $489 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Lower debt improves a country's balance sheet on the surface, but deprives it of financing sources that could contribute to economic growth and development. INDIVIDUALS

The United States, the EU and Britain have already imposed asset freezes, travel bans and other curbs on a number of Russian individuals. The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on five people who were involved in a Russian parliamentary election in annexed Crimea in September 2021.

On Tuesday, the bloc said it would blacklist all lawmakers in the lower house of the Russian parliament who voted in favour of recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions, freeze any assets they have in the EU and ban them from travelling to the bloc. Meanwhile, Britain has imposed sanctions on three men, Gennady Timchenko and billionaires Igor and Boris Rotenberg. The three are allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin whose personal fortunes grew following Putin’s rise to the presidency. All three are already sanctioned by the United States.

On Thursday, Britain sanctioned five more individuals, including Kirill Shamalov, who was previously married to Putin’s daughter, Petr Fradkov, head of the recently sanctioned Promsvyazbank, and Denis Bortnikov, deputy president of VTB. The United States sanctioned Fradkov and Bortnikov on Tuesday, as well as Vladimir Kiriyenko, the son of former Russian Prime Minister Sergei Kiriyenko.

On Thursday, Washington targeted others close to Putin, including Sergei Sergeevich Ivanov, CEO of Russian state-owned diamond mining company Alrosa; Andrey Patrushev, who has served in leadership roles at Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom; and Ivan Igorevich Sechin, reportedly a deputy head of a department at energy company Rosneft. Biden again said on Thursday he would consider personal sanctions on Putin, a move Moscow has said would not harm him personally but would prove "politically destructive".

ENERGY COMPANIES & NORD STREAM 2 The United States and the EU already have sanctions in place on Russia's energy and defence sectors, with Gazprom among others facing various curbs on exports/imports and debt-raising.

Sanctions could be widened and deepened, with one possible option being to prevent companies settling in U.S. dollars. Nord Stream 2, a recently completed gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, was awaiting regulatory approval by EU and German authorities before Berlin put its certification on ice.

The U.S. on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building Nord Stream 2. CURBING TECHNOLOGY

The EU has vowed to introduce measures to crimp Russia's technological position in key areas - from high-tech components to cutting-edge software. The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it was implementing export controls that will severely restrict Russia’s access to semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers, and sensors that it needs to sustain its military capabilities.

Similar measures were deployed during the Cold War, when sanctions limited the Soviet Union technologically and crimped economic growth. SWITCHING OFF SWIFT

One of the most harsh potential measures would be to disconnect the Russian financial system from international payments system SWIFT, used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries. Ukraine has asked Russia be removed from the system and the move is under discussion as the European Union considers sanctions. But leaders were at odds on whether to use that option.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for Russia’s exclusion from SWIFT, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it should not be part of the second EU sanctions package against Russia. Biden said on Thursday that the latest U.S. sanctions were tough and that Washington was not imposing a ban for now.

