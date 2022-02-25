Left Menu

China's embassy in Ukraine offers Chinese nationals chartered flights to leave

China's embassy in Ukraine on Friday said Chinese nationals could register for chartered flights to leave the eastern European country, after Russia unleashed the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. In a notice posted on the embassy's official WeChat account, China said travelling on the charter flights is up to the individual and registrations will be open until Feb. 27. There are 6,000 Chinese nationals in the Ukraine, said a spokesperson from the embassy.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-02-2022 05:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 05:57 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a pre-dawn televised address on Thursday. Explosions and gunfire were heard through the day in Ukraine's capital and elsewhere in the country, with at least 70 people reported killed.

There are 6,000 Chinese nationals in the Ukraine, said a spokesperson from the embassy. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a pre-dawn televised address on Thursday. Explosions and gunfire were heard through the day in Ukraine's capital and elsewhere in the country, with at least 70 people reported killed.

Earlier this week the embassy advised Chinese nationals and businesses in Ukraine against venturing to "unstable" areas, but stopped short of telling them to consider leaving the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

