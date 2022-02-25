PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined what he claimed was "the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen" in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

UK public transport group, Go-Ahead whose shares are suspended from the London Stock Exchange, has set aside 30 million pounds ($40.11 million) for a possible financial penalty from the government after it was stripped of the Southeastern rail franchise last year. UK consumer confidence fell in February and many measures of spending remained below pre-pandemic levels as rising living costs hit morale.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has been dragged into the "partygate" scandal after it emerged that he is among the people facing a police inquiry into lockdown-breaking events in Whitehall. ($1 = 0.7480 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)