Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 25

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 06:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 06:06 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK imposes package of sanctions on Russia in response to Ukraine invasion https://on.ft.com/3sgtPkc Go-Ahead sets aside 30 million pounds for Southeastern rail penalty https://on.ft.com/3BN7der

UK consumer confidence plunges as surging living costs take toll https://on.ft.com/3t8SoP9 Rishi Sunak dragged into police 'partygate' probe https://on.ft.com/3BWKOeM

Overview UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined what he claimed was "the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen" in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

UK public transport group, Go-Ahead whose shares are suspended from the London Stock Exchange, has set aside 30 million pounds ($40.11 million) for a possible financial penalty from the government after it was stripped of the Southeastern rail franchise last year. UK consumer confidence fell in February and many measures of spending remained below pre-pandemic levels as rising living costs hit morale.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has been dragged into the "partygate" scandal after it emerged that he is among the people facing a police inquiry into lockdown-breaking events in Whitehall. ($1 = 0.7480 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022