Left Menu

Taiwan says it will join 'democratic countries' to sanction Russia

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the island, which is key in the global semiconductor supply chain, will "coordinate closely with the United States and other like-minded countries to adopt appropriate measures in order to free Ukraine from the horrors of war." Su vowed to defend Taiwan's sovereignty and safety and said some "foreign forces" were working to link Taiwan's situation to that in Ukraine, in what Taipei sees as a campaign of "cognitive warfare" and misinformation.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 07:30 IST
Taiwan says it will join 'democratic countries' to sanction Russia

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday the island will join "democratic countries" to put sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, although he did not give details.

The crisis is being watched closely in Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and has faced increased military pressure by Beijing over the last two years. "We very harshly condemn such an act of invasion and will join democratic countries to jointly impose sanctions," Su told reporters in Taipei without giving details.

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters the island will "harshly scrutinise" exports to Russia and "coordinate" with unspecified allies for further actions. She did not elaborate. The foreign ministry said in a statement that the island, which is key in the global semiconductor supply chain, will "coordinate closely with the United States and other like-minded countries to adopt appropriate measures in order to free Ukraine from the horrors of war."

Su vowed to defend Taiwan's sovereignty and safety and said some "foreign forces" were working to link Taiwan's situation to that in Ukraine, in what Taipei sees as a campaign of "cognitive warfare" and misinformation. "We deeply despise those who echo the cognitive warfare launched by foreign forces," he said.

Taiwan's government has said the island and Ukraine are fundamentally different in terms of their geostrategic and geographical environment and importance in international supply chains. Taiwan's trade with Ukraine and Russia each accounted for less than 1% of its total, government data showed.

The island's natural gas contract with Russia is due to expire in March and Taiwan will diversify its supplies, the economic ministry said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022