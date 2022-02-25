Left Menu

Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 7 lakh crore in morning trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:43 IST
Investors' wealth surged by more than Rs 7 lakh crore in the first hour of trading on Friday as the broader market clawed back some of its lost ground, a day after Russia's attack on Ukraine roiled investor sentiments.

Starting off on a strong footing, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared over 1,240 points or around 2.29 per cent in early trade to touch 55,779.45 points.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 2,49,39,482.35 crore, recording a gain of Rs 7,15,302.56 crore compared to the level when the counters closed on Thursday.

The market capitalisation, an indicator of notional wealth of investors, was at Rs 2,42,24,179.79 crore on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Sensex slumped over 2,700 points to register its biggest single-day plunge in about two years. The blood bath on Thursday eroded investors' wealth by over Rs 13 lakh crore.

Out of the 3,104 stocks traded, as many as 2,439 scrips advanced, while 570 declined in the morning trade, as per BSE data.

