Sirens go off in Lviv city in western Ukraine - Reuters witness

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:47 IST
Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine in Feb 24 (Photo Credit: REUTERS) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Sirens rang out in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Friday, a Reuters witness said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded. The capital Kyiv came under attack on Friday morning, while a missile hit the airport in the city of Rivne in western Ukraine, its mayor said.

