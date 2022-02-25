Sirens go off in Lviv city in western Ukraine - Reuters witness

Sirens rang out in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Friday, a Reuters witness said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded. The capital Kyiv came under attack on Friday morning, while a missile hit the airport in the city of Rivne in western Ukraine, its mayor said.

