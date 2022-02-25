Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki announces winners of incubation program with IIM Bangalore

At Maruti Suzuki, we recognise the potential of dynamic and energetic startup teams, MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.These early-stage startups will now get an opportunity to undertake a paid proof-of-concept with the auto major to co-create solutions using high-value disruptive technologies for actual business use.The early-stage startups which were a part of the program brought about unique solutions through high-risk disruptive technologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:19 IST
Maruti Suzuki announces winners of incubation program with IIM Bangalore
Maruti Suzuki Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday announced the winners of the first edition of its incubation programme for startups.

The winning startups are 'True Assistive', 'eShipz' and 'Hycube Works', MSI said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP) is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the company to help startups channelise their efforts to bring industry-ready solutions and become large scale businesses.

It is set up in partnership with Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-Bangalore).

''Established with an aim to work together with young minds to strengthen the mobility space, MSIP aligns with the government's focus and optimism in the startup ecosystem. At Maruti Suzuki, we recognise the potential of dynamic and energetic startup teams,'' MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

These early-stage startups will now get an opportunity to undertake a paid proof-of-concept with the auto major to co-create solutions using high-value disruptive technologies for actual business use.

''The early-stage startups which were a part of the program brought about unique solutions through high-risk disruptive technologies. We are happy to work alongside Maruti Suzuki to extend a dynamic innovation environment to these startups,'' Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL, IIM-Bangalore, noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022