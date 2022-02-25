Maruti Suzuki announces winners of incubation program with IIM Bangalore

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday announced the winners of the first edition of its incubation programme for startups.

The winning startups are 'True Assistive', 'eShipz' and 'Hycube Works', MSI said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP) is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the company to help startups channelise their efforts to bring industry-ready solutions and become large scale businesses.

It is set up in partnership with Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-Bangalore).

''Established with an aim to work together with young minds to strengthen the mobility space, MSIP aligns with the government's focus and optimism in the startup ecosystem. At Maruti Suzuki, we recognise the potential of dynamic and energetic startup teams,'' MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

These early-stage startups will now get an opportunity to undertake a paid proof-of-concept with the auto major to co-create solutions using high-value disruptive technologies for actual business use.

''The early-stage startups which were a part of the program brought about unique solutions through high-risk disruptive technologies. We are happy to work alongside Maruti Suzuki to extend a dynamic innovation environment to these startups,'' Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL, IIM-Bangalore, noted.

