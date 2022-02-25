Swiss Re swings to 2021 profit, but smaller than expected

Swiss Re swung to a smaller-than-expected full-year profit in 2021, the reinsurance company said on Friday, marking a partial rebound from the coronavirus pandemic despite big claims from natural disasters.

The net profit of $1.437 billion compares with a net loss of $878 million a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.854 billion, according to a consensus report published by Swiss Re.

Also Read: Swiss reject ban on animal testing in referendum

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)