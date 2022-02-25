Left Menu

Swiss Re swings to 2021 profit, but smaller than expected

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:41 IST
Swiss Re swings to 2021 profit, but smaller than expected
  • Country:
  • Germany

Swiss Re swung to a smaller-than-expected full-year profit in 2021, the reinsurance company said on Friday, marking a partial rebound from the coronavirus pandemic despite big claims from natural disasters.

The net profit of $1.437 billion compares with a net loss of $878 million a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.854 billion, according to a consensus report published by Swiss Re.

Also Read: Swiss reject ban on animal testing in referendum

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022