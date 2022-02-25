Germany suspends Hermes export credit guarantees for Russia - Handelsblatt
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 12:10 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is making it more difficult for companies to do business with Russia by suspending Hermes credit guarantees for exports, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing the economy ministry.
"The approval of Hermes guarantees and investment guarantees for Russia has been suspended until further notice," the paper cited a ministry spokesperson as saying.
