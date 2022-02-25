Left Menu

'My Rides with Sahib'- Has become a heart touching reads

Human relations are full of affection, care, and concern when it comes to close ones. It's seen especially in family bonds, but is it the only strongest type of tie? Some stories say much about the bonds of the heart.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 12:29 IST
'My Rides with Sahib'- Has become a heart touching reads
D. Chattanathan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): Human relations are full of affection, care, and concern when it comes to close ones. It's seen especially in family bonds, but is it the only strongest type of tie? Some stories say much about the bonds of the heart. Not having a blood relation doesn't stand in the way of love or genuine concern for someone you care about. It happens to several people. 'My Rides with Sahib' by author D Chattanathan explores and rightly justifies this theme, along with many other aspects. The edition launched on the StoryMirror platform has made its way to becoming a sensation hit.

The tale fixates on not only human relations, but also on the consequences of parental affection towards a stranger who succeeds in becoming an important part of a man's life. The ups and downs of blood ties, conflicts in one's own world, the built-up tension - all make up a harmonious whole that is the book. Sheetal, a young, independent individual is necessitated to ply a cab on the streets of Mumbai city. She earns her daily wage and eventually meets Sahib, a businessman by profession with whom she constructs a good bond. It's spontaneous, and in spite of being a stranger, Sahib becomes a mentor to the young lass.

Sometimes, youngsters need guidance, affection, and someone with whom they can share their hearts out. Sahib fulfilled that criteria and they shared a unique father-daughter bond. This reflects the fact that one doesn't need to have blood ties to share their woes or happiness. Even a stranger can become a dear one by spending time and connecting through a heart-to-heart colloquium. As Sahib sees his long-lost daughter in Sheetal, he also feels a strong connection with her. The father figure to the young maiden cares for her and guides her in life.

The title is appropriately given as Sheetal enjoys her rides every time with her mentor Sahib. On the other hand, Sahib's own world has many conflicts that disturb him. Unconditional affection brings uninvited problems to the businessman. As the novel progresses, the reader unfolds various layers and happenstances. The amazing message given through it is phenomenal as it's true. Be it grief-stricken feelings or compassionate emotions towards another individual, you'll feel every bit of it while reading.

Author D Chattanathan is a graduate in agriculture with a post graduate diploma in Public Relations and Journalism who has carved such a remarkable quest of relationships and defined them diversely. Like his other narratives 'TITBITs of Corporate Life' and 'Dollops of Life', this tale speak much about human companionship but in a simple, heartwarming way. You explore the different perspectives and hues of emotions as you go through the chapters. Thus, 'My Rides with Sahib' excels on so many levels as a moving and appealing story. It's a must read for all.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022