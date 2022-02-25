'My Rides with Sahib'- Has become a heart touching reads

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): Human relations are full of affection, care, and concern when it comes to close ones. It's seen especially in family bonds, but is it the only strongest type of tie? Some stories say much about the bonds of the heart. Not having a blood relation doesn't stand in the way of love or genuine concern for someone you care about. It happens to several people. 'My Rides with Sahib' by author D Chattanathan explores and rightly justifies this theme, along with many other aspects. The edition launched on the StoryMirror platform has made its way to becoming a sensation hit.

The tale fixates on not only human relations, but also on the consequences of parental affection towards a stranger who succeeds in becoming an important part of a man's life. The ups and downs of blood ties, conflicts in one's own world, the built-up tension - all make up a harmonious whole that is the book. Sheetal, a young, independent individual is necessitated to ply a cab on the streets of Mumbai city. She earns her daily wage and eventually meets Sahib, a businessman by profession with whom she constructs a good bond. It's spontaneous, and in spite of being a stranger, Sahib becomes a mentor to the young lass.

Sometimes, youngsters need guidance, affection, and someone with whom they can share their hearts out. Sahib fulfilled that criteria and they shared a unique father-daughter bond. This reflects the fact that one doesn't need to have blood ties to share their woes or happiness. Even a stranger can become a dear one by spending time and connecting through a heart-to-heart colloquium. As Sahib sees his long-lost daughter in Sheetal, he also feels a strong connection with her. The father figure to the young maiden cares for her and guides her in life.

The title is appropriately given as Sheetal enjoys her rides every time with her mentor Sahib. On the other hand, Sahib's own world has many conflicts that disturb him. Unconditional affection brings uninvited problems to the businessman. As the novel progresses, the reader unfolds various layers and happenstances. The amazing message given through it is phenomenal as it's true. Be it grief-stricken feelings or compassionate emotions towards another individual, you'll feel every bit of it while reading.

Author D Chattanathan is a graduate in agriculture with a post graduate diploma in Public Relations and Journalism who has carved such a remarkable quest of relationships and defined them diversely. Like his other narratives 'TITBITs of Corporate Life' and 'Dollops of Life', this tale speak much about human companionship but in a simple, heartwarming way. You explore the different perspectives and hues of emotions as you go through the chapters. Thus, 'My Rides with Sahib' excels on so many levels as a moving and appealing story. It's a must read for all.

