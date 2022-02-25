BA owner avoiding Russian airspace for overflights, IAG CEO says
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:12 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Airways owner IAG is now avoiding Russian airspace for overflights and canceled its flight to Moscow on Friday, CEO Luis Gallego said.
"We are avoiding Russian airspace," Gallego said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russian
- British Airways
Advertisement