TN govt to bear expenses of its students' return from Ukraine, says Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:24 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that the state government will bear all the expenses related to the return of students from the state stranded in Ukraine, which is facing a Russian onslaught since February 24.

According to an official release on Friday, 916 students and emigrants from the state stranded in the eastern European country have so far contacted the officials appointed by the government at district and state levels besides in New Delhi, regarding evacuation.

''Under these circumstances, chief minister M K Stalin has announced that the Tamil Nadu government will bear all the travel expenses related to the Tamil Nadu students' return to the country,'' the release said.

The release further said Jacintha Lazarus, director of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils, could be contacted for this purpose.

The state government's announcement comes a day after Stalin urged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to operate special Vande Bharat mission flights to evacuate Tamil Nadu students and emigrants, numbering around 5,000, from Ukraine which is facing a military offensive from Russia. Most students are studying professional courses in that country.

