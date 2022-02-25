Left Menu

South Korea: Hyundai Motor's 21 models earn US most top safety awards

Twenty-one models produced and sold by Hyundai Motor were recognized for their safety in the car crash test conducted by an insurance association in the U.S.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:28 IST
South Korea: Hyundai Motor's 21 models earn US most top safety awards
Hyundai Motor's 21 models earn U.S. most top safety awards. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], February 25 (ANI/Global Economic): Twenty-one models produced and sold by Hyundai Motor were recognized for their safety in the car crash test conducted by an insurance association in the U.S. Hyundai Motor Group announced on the 24th that its 11 models garnered the 'TSP+ (Top Safety Pick+)' award, the highest grade, and 10 models obtained the 'TSP (Top Safety Pick)' awards from the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety).

By brand, there are 8 models of Hyundai Motor and Kia each, and 5 models of Genesis. It is the largest number among global automobile companies that 21 models earned TSP and TSP+ awards. TSP+ grade was given to Hyundai Motor's Tucsan, Santa Fe, Palisade, and Nexo, Kia's K5 and Stinger, and Genesis brand's G90, GV70, and GV80. In particular, all Genesis models sold in the U.S. obtained the TSP+ grade.

For TSP grade, Hyundai's Avante (U.S. name Elantra), Sonata, Venue, and Santa Cruz, and Kia's Soul, Seltos, and Sportage were selected. The IIHS, a non-profit organization established in 1959, conducts safety and collision avoidance tests on cars released in the U.S. market and announces the result every year.

TSP+ grade is given to vehicles with highest safety level, and TSP grade is given to vehicles with good safety features. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022