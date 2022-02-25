French Finance Minister: cutting Russia off SWIFT is 'last resort' option

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that the option of cutting off Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system remained open, but that he viewed this as a "last resort".

The United States and the European Union opted not to cut Russia off from SWIFT as part of toughened sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. But they could revisit that issue, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

