Left Menu

Sensex rallies 1653 points on positive cues from global equities

The Indian stock markets witnessed smart recovery on Friday with benchmark Sensex surging 1,600 points on positive cues from the global equities even though tensions continue to escalate in the Russia-Ukraine region.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:44 IST
Sensex rallies 1653 points on positive cues from global equities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets witnessed smart recovery on Friday with benchmark Sensex surging 1,600 points on positive cues from the global equities even though tensions continue to escalate in the Russia-Ukraine region. A day after crashing by over 2,700 points, the 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex opened on a positive note at 55,321.72 points on Friday. It surged to a high of 56,183.70 points in the morning trade, which is 1,653.79 points higher from its previous day's close at 54,529.91 points.

At 12.45 pm, the Sensex was trading 1305.57 points or 2.39 per cent higher at 55,835.48 points. The index has witnessed a smart recovery after Thursday's slump. The Sensex had crashed 2702.15 points or 4.72 per cent on Thursday after Russian military operations against Ukraine.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange, which had dipped 815.30 points or 4.78 per cent on Thursday, was trading 413.20 points or 2.54 per cent higher at 16,661.15 points at around 13.12 pm on Friday. The Nifty opened with good gains at 16,515.65 points and surged to a high of 16,748.80 points in the morning trade against its previous day's close at 16,247.95 points.

Tata Steel soared 6.69 per cent to Rs 1146.85. IndusInd Bank surged 5.59 per cent to Rs 924.75. Bajaj Finance surged 4.82 per cent to Rs 6945.75. Axis Bank jumped 4.36 per cent to Rs 762.50. Only one of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex was trading in the red. Hindustan Unilever was trading 0.02 per cent down at Rs 2170. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022