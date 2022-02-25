Sensex rallies 1653 points on positive cues from global equities

The Indian stock markets witnessed smart recovery on Friday with benchmark Sensex surging 1,600 points on positive cues from the global equities even though tensions continue to escalate in the Russia-Ukraine region. A day after crashing by over 2,700 points, the 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex opened on a positive note at 55,321.72 points on Friday. It surged to a high of 56,183.70 points in the morning trade, which is 1,653.79 points higher from its previous day's close at 54,529.91 points.

At 12.45 pm, the Sensex was trading 1305.57 points or 2.39 per cent higher at 55,835.48 points. The index has witnessed a smart recovery after Thursday's slump. The Sensex had crashed 2702.15 points or 4.72 per cent on Thursday after Russian military operations against Ukraine.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange, which had dipped 815.30 points or 4.78 per cent on Thursday, was trading 413.20 points or 2.54 per cent higher at 16,661.15 points at around 13.12 pm on Friday. The Nifty opened with good gains at 16,515.65 points and surged to a high of 16,748.80 points in the morning trade against its previous day's close at 16,247.95 points.

Tata Steel soared 6.69 per cent to Rs 1146.85. IndusInd Bank surged 5.59 per cent to Rs 924.75. Bajaj Finance surged 4.82 per cent to Rs 6945.75. Axis Bank jumped 4.36 per cent to Rs 762.50. Only one of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex was trading in the red. Hindustan Unilever was trading 0.02 per cent down at Rs 2170. (ANI)

