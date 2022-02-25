Left Menu

European shares bounce back after Ukraine-driven rout

U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday in a dramatic market reversal as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia, with some analysts saying the measures were not as harsh as feared. However, the mood remained fragile as U.S. stocks futures dipped, pointing to a weak opening on Wall Street.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:53 IST
Europe's main stocks index bounced off 9-month lows on Friday following a late rally on Wall Street as investors hunted for bargains after a bruising sell-off this week on fears of the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By 0814 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% after sliding to the lowest since May 2021 in the previous session. The benchmark was on course to end the week sharply lower. U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday in a dramatic market reversal as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia, with some analysts saying the measures were not as harsh as feared.

However, the mood remained fragile as U.S. stocks futures dipped, pointing to a weak opening on Wall Street. In Europe, automakers led morning gains, with Porsche SE and Volkswagen jumping over 4% after the companies fleshed out details of a possible Porsche listing.

Swiss Re fell 5.5% as the reinsurance company swung to a smaller-than-expected full-year profit in 2021.

