Left Menu

SpiceJet to start six Bangkok flights from Mar 10 onward

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:29 IST
SpiceJet to start six Bangkok flights from Mar 10 onward
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet on Friday said it will start six flights between India and Bangkok from March 10 onwards. ''The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Thai capital,'' the airline's press release said.

The airline will be deploying B737 aircraft to operate all India-Bangkok flights, it stated, adding the Kolkata-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10.

The Delhi-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10, it noted.

SpiceJet will start Mumbai-Bangkok flight and the return flight from March 17, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022