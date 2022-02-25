Hungary opens humanitarian corridor for third-country citizens fleeing Ukraine

Hungary will open a humanitarian corridor for citizens from third-party countries like Iran or India fleeing Ukraine, letting them in without visas and taking them to the nearest airport which is Debrecen, the Hungarian foreign minister said on Friday.

Peter Szijjarto also said in a video posted on his Facebook page that crossing from Ukraine was continuous at five crossing points but cars were queuing for up to 3-5 kilometers on the Ukrainian side.

