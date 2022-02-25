Maha: Passengers injured as bus overturns in Amravati
A few persons were injured when a private bus overturned near a nullah in Maharashtras Amravati district on Friday, police said.The private bus from Hoshangabad in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh was ferrying over 40 passengers to Baitul via Morshi in Amravati, an official said.As it crossed Arjun Nagar, the bus turned turtle near a nullah along the road, he said.
A few persons were injured when a private bus overturned near a nullah in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Friday, police said.
The private bus from Hoshangabad in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh was ferrying over 40 passengers to Baitul via Morshi in Amravati, an official said.
As it crossed Arjun Nagar, the bus turned turtle near a nullah along the road, he said. Majority of the passengers escaped unhurt, while a few sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, the official said. The police have taken the bus driver into custody and further probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, he added.
