Virgin Atlantic avoiding Russian air space, routes to get longer

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:38 IST
Virgin Atlantic Image Credit: Flickr
Virgin Atlantic said on Friday it would avoid Russian airspace, meaning flights between Britain, India, and Pakistan would take slightly longer. "We apologize for any inconvenience caused to customers by slightly longer flight times," a spokesperson said.

"The safety and security of our customers and people always come first and we're monitoring the situation in Ukraine and Russia extremely carefully following the escalation of conflict, continuing to operate in full compliance with relevant safety regulators, authorities, and governments." Flights between Britain and India or Pakistan could become longer by between 15 and 60 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

