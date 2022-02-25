Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya calls for greater industry-academia partnerships to boost research, innovation & learning

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers inaugurated the seminar on "Industry Connect 2022": Industry and Academia Synergy in presence of Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State, (Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of New and Renewal Energy) here today. Smt Aarti Ahuja,Secretary (Chemicals & Petrochemicals); Dr Shishir Sinha, DG, CIPET; Shri Kashi Nath Jha; Joint Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petro-Chemicals and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Mandaviya said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has effectively managed the COVID 19 pandemic. He further said that the Prime Minister extended all the support to the scientific and medical community, which ensured India walked shoulder to shoulder with other advanced countries in vaccine research.

He stressed on the importance of innovation & technology for the progress of the nation and called for greater industry-academia partnerships which will give a boost to research, innovation & learning.

The Minister also said that innovative zeal and manufacturing quality products at scale will help in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Make in India, Make for the World. Indian products of top quality will travel far & wide and will contribute towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat & economic prosperity of India, he further added. Shri Mandaviya expressed his confidence that this seminar will deliberate on creating a roadmap toward achieving this goal.

While addressing the participants Shri Khuba said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not only about being self-reliant but also catering to the expectations of the global community. He also said that chemical and petrochemical industry also stands uniquely poised to contribute to this vision by not only fulfilling domestic requirements but also by boosting exports and catering to global demand and CIPET has to play an important role in this.

The Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India in association with Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is organized a seminar "Industry Connect 2022": Industry and Academia Synergy today.

During the Seminar, "Industry Connect 2022", the two technical sessions were organised. These technical sessions witnessed the presence of officials from the CIPET, TDB (Technology Development Board) and various industry associations to deliberate on the key issues of the sector.

The broad objectives of the seminar are to focus on R&D - Laboratory to Industry, Skill Gap Analysis for the Human Capital in Petrochemicals Sector, Support Aatmanirbhar Bharat by providing Indigenous Technology, Aatmanirbhar CIPET with the help of Industry Connect, Support of Technology with the help of TDB (Technology Development Board) to establish synergy between industry and academia for the sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)