Centre making arrangements to bring back Indian students stuck in Ukraine: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the central government is making arrangements to bring back Indian students stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion, and they will be brought home as soon as the eastern European country's airspace opens up for civilian flights. He said that the Union ministries of Home Affairs and Civil Aviation have taken up the issue of Indian students stuck in Ukraine very seriously. Addressing a press conference here, Gadkari said, ''Students not only from Vidarbha (region of Maharashtra), but from across India are pursuing medical courses in Ukraine. The Home and Civil Aviation ministries have taken up the issue of Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine very seriously.'' ''India's ambassador to Ukraine is preparing a list of students stuck in Ukraine and making arrangements to bring them back as soon as we get an an opportunity once the airspace there gets cleared,'' he said.

Talking about the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry's Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) campaign, Gadkari said camps will be organised in Nagpur to provide information about it.

''Under this campaign, senior citizens and physically-challenged persons from economically weaker sections will get wheelchairs, three-wheelers, Braille slates, walking sticks, elbow crutches, tripods, cervical collars, spectacles, etc free of cost,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)