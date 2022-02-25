Left Menu

CEPA to help gems, jewellery sector achieve USD 52 bn exports target in FY23: GJEPC

The rise in diamond prices by almost 50 per cent since last September had left the buyers sceptical about their buying decision.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:58 IST
CEPA to help gems, jewellery sector achieve USD 52 bn exports target in FY23: GJEPC
  • Country:
  • India

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between India and the UAE, will boost the gems and jewellery industry and help the sector achieve the target of USD 52 billion exports in 2022-23, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Friday.

''On the export front, the CEPA with the UAE will benefit the gems and jewellery industry the most. With CEPA we are confident to achieve the set target of USD 52 billion gem and jewellery exports for the next financial year,” GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said in a statement.

On the recently concluded 4-day India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature 2022, Shah said overall, the show generated an estimated business of Rs 5,000 crore business.

''We put up IIJS Signature 2022 in a record time of just three weeks. The rise in diamond prices by almost 50 per cent since last September had left the buyers sceptical about their buying decision. However, IIJS Signature turned out to be a testing ground for buyers, who wanted to compare rates between exhibitors on the show floor,'' he noted.

Since the price rise was uniform, it offered assurance to buyers and propelled them to book orders and overall, IIJS Signature 2022 generated an estimated business of Rs 5,000 crore, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022