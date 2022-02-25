Left Menu

Adelaar Energy CEO joins African Energy Chamber as Board Member

Grace is presently the CEO of Adelaar Energy, a full-stream energy exploration and production company that operates in engineering, procurement, consultancy, and services.

With 21 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Adelaar Energy Limited CEO, Grace Orife, has joined the African Energy Chamber (AEC) as its latest Board Member. A seasoned Energy Economist and Strategist with over 21 years of cross-functional experience – of which 19 years was served in the Oil and Gas Industry – Orife brings her invaluable insight, experience, and expertise to the AEC.

Grace began her career in consulting at Price Water CooperHouse (PWC), before moving to Shell Exploration and Production Company in Cameroon and subsequently Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Nigeria. After Shell, she worked at Addax Petroleum Development Company and Eroton Exploration and Production company Limited in Corporate Planning, Economics, and Strategy Manager roles.

Grace is presently the CEO of Adelaar Energy, a full-stream energy exploration and production company that operates in engineering, procurement, consultancy, and services.

"I am delighted to welcome Grace Orife as the latest African Energy Chamber board member. She is a strategic thinker and creative leader with a track record of successfully integrating business functions and establishing, mentoring, and managing teams to achieve supervisor business results. She will be an asset to our team," says NJ Ayuk, African Energy Chamber Chairman.

Grace has a well-rounded education that started out at the University of Buea in Cameroon with BSC in Accounting. She is an alumnus of Warwick Business School's MBA program in the United Kingdom and is currently pursuing her doctorate at the International School of Management in Paris, France.

She is an active member of several industry groups and societies including Women in Energy Nigeria, SPE Nigeria. She is currently on the SPE Africa Advisory Council.

Grace is also a fitness enthusiast with a passion for Formula One racing.

