Anuj Agarwal, Promoter of Hydrise Group and Trade Commissioner of Tanzania ( IATC) expands the portfolio of HYDRISE GROUP OF COMPANIES

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): Recently Anuj Agarwal, Promoter of Hydrise Group and also the Trade Commissioner of Tanzania (India Africa Trade Council) expanded the portfolio of Hydrise Group of companies. Under his guidance, two new companies i.e. Hydrise Agro Pvt Ltd. and Hydrise Agritech Pvt Ltd were formed. With a vision to expand the company under his leadership Anuj is planning to expand into the snacks and biscuits industry apart from edible oils which is already doing well. He has more than 600 distributors on pan India base and well-established marketing team.

The company board members are already in talks with the government authorities where the plan to establish a food park is in the pipeline. The food park will cater to the manufacturing of snacks and biscuits which will have a varied and unique taste to satisfy different taste palettes in a diverse nation like India, where each region has its own speciality. Apart from this Hydrise Industries has been established to undertake ethanol manufacturing in the state of Madhya Pradesh which will generate employment opportunities for thousands of people.

Anuj Agarwal said "The businesses are at a startup phase, so like any other start-up, it is taking time to establish and firm-up its roots. But considering it is targeting the FMCG sector, the investments are expected to grow leaps and bounds. Apart from financial success, the business is targeted in meeting customer satisfaction through unique taste products, which is immensely satisfying for any businessmen. Enriching social life along with good return on investment seems like a win-win scenario. This way we also get an opportunity to serve the society and give back whatever we have earned." In the next 5 years I would definitely like to believe that the group would be among the top players in the FMCG segment. Capturing majority stake in the market is still some paces away but being able to give tough and healthy competition to the major players and being consumer's favourites would be our top priority. We plan to go all-out in terms of market reach through extensive business chains. Retailing through online stores as well as physical stores would be on our list of expansion strategies. To achieve the same we already have a well-established distribution network." adds Anuj.

