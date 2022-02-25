Left Menu

Female employees break a Tata Steel glass ceiling

PTI | Dhenkanal | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:27 IST
Female employees break a Tata Steel glass ceiling

Tata Steel has deployed four female employees as stacker-cum-reclaimer (SCR) operators for the first time at its Meramandali plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

The female operators will work in the raw material handling system through a vendor partner, Tata Steel said in a release on Thursday.

The female SCR operators, who have a diploma in mechanical engineering, underwent safety induction and on-the-job training prior to their induction for stacking and reclaiming operation, considered mostly as a male-only job.

Tata Steel Meramandali vice president Subodh Pandey said it marked a ''monumental milestone on gender balance among the workforce in the plant''.

''While accelerating our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, this measure will also encourage more girls to look for such jobs,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022