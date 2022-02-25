Female employees break a Tata Steel glass ceiling

Tata Steel has deployed four female employees as stacker-cum-reclaimer (SCR) operators for the first time at its Meramandali plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

The female operators will work in the raw material handling system through a vendor partner, Tata Steel said in a release on Thursday.

The female SCR operators, who have a diploma in mechanical engineering, underwent safety induction and on-the-job training prior to their induction for stacking and reclaiming operation, considered mostly as a male-only job.

Tata Steel Meramandali vice president Subodh Pandey said it marked a ''monumental milestone on gender balance among the workforce in the plant''.

''While accelerating our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, this measure will also encourage more girls to look for such jobs,'' he said.

