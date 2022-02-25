Left Menu

Vedanta's shares gain 7 pc on CRISIL Ratings upgrade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of Vedanta Ltd on Friday ended with over seven per cent gain after CRISIL Ratings upgraded its long-term rating.

On the BSE, the company's shares ended 7.28 per cent higher at Rs 362.5 apiece.

Intra-day, it was trading at a high of Rs 365.4.

Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it settled at Rs 361.75 with a gain of 7.01 per cent.

During the session, it was trading at a high of Rs 365.55.

In a regulatory filing, the company said ''CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its long-term rating of the Company to 'CRISIL AA' from 'CRISIL AA-', and has revised the outlook to 'Stable' from 'Positive' on February 25, 2022''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

