TCS partners with University of Kashmir to launch education, skilling, and entrepreneurship programmes

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Friday it has partnered with the University of Kashmir to offer education and training programmes to improve the employability skills of students in Kashmir. Over the next three years, TCS will carry out its Youth Employment Programme (YEP), BridgeIT, goIT, Ignite My Future (IMF) and Adult Literacy Programme (ALP) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the YEP, school and college students will be trained in 21st-century skills that are required to be successful in the digital economy, TCS said in a statement. The training programme covers English communication, corporate etiquette, analytical thinking, and problem-solving, basic computer and technical skills, and self-confidence.

The University of Kashmir will play the role of a facilitator to create linkages for TCS to drive its goIT and IMF initiatives. goIT is a programme for school students that increases interest in technology through design thinking, mobile app development, and mentorship from TCS employees. TCS Ignite My Future Programme is a pioneering, trans-disciplinary educator training and resource programme which aims to transform the way students learn. The ALP will augment the Government of India's efforts to address the challenge of educating adults. The ALP will be implemented through the university's Directorate of Lifelong Learning.

The country's largest IT firm will run the education, skilling and entrepreneurship programmes in Jammu & Kashmir under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. "TCS believes in investing in helping young people to become responsible and productive citizens. We are pleased to partner with the University of Kashmir to empower students and educators in the region with skill-sets and mindsets for the digital economy," said Balaji Ganapathy, Global Head, Corporate Social Responsibility, TCS.

"We strive to create digital social innovators among school children. We are delighted that the University has agreed to play the role of a facilitator to connect us with institutions at the school level," Ganapathy added. Additionally, TCS will pilot an 'Entrepreneurship in Tourism' programme under its flagship BridgeIT programme for promising students from the university's Department of Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Studies. The goal of this project is to build the requisite skills to participate in the tourism industry in the valley and elsewhere.

These students will be mentored in key domain functions, portal management, data management and analytics and market assessment. They will also be guided around seed funding and human resources development to establish a tourism start-up. The programme will also help entrepreneurs connect with the larger tourism ecosystem, including travel agencies, tour operators, rural tourism and agri-tourism and adventure tourism. "Such collaboration between academia and the industry shall go a long way in fostering strong linkages for skill enhancement, proper placement and entrepreneurship development among students and youth," said Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir.

"Strengthening such relationships with industry and corporates for building competencies and resulting in industry orientation for students will translate into timely placement and greater work efficiency. I urge more corporates to come forward to make the youth of Kashmir realize their potential," Ahmad said. (ANI)

