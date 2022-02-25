Appridat Solutions, LLC provides H1B Visa Sponsorship Programme Pan India

Sponsorship to work in the United States with Appridat Solutions, LLC BENGALURU, India, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appridat Solutions, LLC is sponsoring H1B Visa applications for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The process for Visa application has already begun,­ and they are currently accepting applications across the nation and conducting interviews for the initial phase.

It has been Appridat's mission to consistently provide customers with reliable, innovative, and proven solutions by applying the latest in software technology, methods, and tools.

Mr. Siva Kumar, Head of Sales/Recruiting & Delivery, Appridat Solutions, LLC, said, ''We are now ready to take a step forward towards delivering the highest standard of quality solutions with cost-effectiveness, and great customer support with its state-of-the-art facilities and a highly efficient skilled team onshore offshore and near shore.'' He added, ''We are extremely delighted to start the process for H1B visa applications for our organization and pleased with the response from the applicants. At Appridat, we strive to deliver excellence in terms of quality, for which we promise all the support and guidance to our team.'' Appridat is accepting applications from candidates that have at least 9+ years in the IT industry and are fit for profiles of Java/J2EE Full Stack or Back end, Dot Net Full stack, Web/ UIDeveloper/ Fullstack, BI/Datawarehouse (PowerBI/Tableau/ETL etc.), Data Engineering (AWS/Azure/GCP), DevOps (AWS/Azure), Cloud Engineers, ERP, Embedded Developer, ServiceNow Developer, Salesforce.

As the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) initial registrations for the H-1B visas are set to begin this March, Appridat is providing all the help to the interested applicants and taking care of the entire process from the start to the end.

About Appridat Solutions Appridat is a leading provider of IT staff augmentation and consulting, project management, and application and custom software development for the banking, insurance, manufacturing, financial, biotechnology and clinical research industries. Appridat delivers high quality and reliable solutions to complex business problems with our innovative and highly professional methodologies and dedication. More information about the company is available on http://appridat.com/.

For further information, kindly reach out to Siva Kumar at sivak@appridat.com Media Contact: Mr. Siva Kumar Mob: +91-8088083779 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1754421/Appridat_Solutions_LLC.jpg PWR PWR

