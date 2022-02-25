Fortum, BSES Yamuna Power launch EV chargers with load balancing

Fortum Charge & Drive India on Friday said it has partnered with BSES Yamuna Power Ltd to launch a first-of-its-kind pilot project on load balancing in India.

The pilot project will focus on serving intelligent distribution of available load among chargers and Electric Vehicles (EVs), a statement said.

''Fortum Charge & Drive India Pvt. Ltd., a leading Nordic Electric Vehicle (EV) charging service provider in agreement with BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), a leading power distribution company has launched India's first of its kind pilot project on load balancing...,'' it stated. The pilot project will focus on managing charging by balancing dynamic demand from EVs with static load input from BYPL in the smart chargers provided by Fortum Charge & Drive.

The tenure of the pilot project is one year.

As part of the agreement, a total of three chargers (five charging points) will be deployed in Mayur Vihar Extension Phase I, New Delhi, built and operated by Fortum C&D India.

It was inaugurated by Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairperson Justice Shabihul Hasnain 'Shastri' and DERC Member A K Ambasht.

Awadhesh Jha, Executive Director, Fortum Charge & Drive India, said, ''We are happy to collaborate with BSES Yamuna Power Limited on the country's first of its kind load balancing pilot project to shave the power demand during peak hours.'' The current Indian manufactured EV chargers do not have smart load balancing capability. Hence, identification of right charger and procurement was undertaken in the initial six months from the date of signing the agreement, the statement said. This smart managed EV charging station, which can charge five e-vehicles simultaneously, is co-located at BYPL's 11 kV Sub Station building in Mayur Vihar Extension Phase I. Depending on the response, more such smart EV charging stations will be rolled out in south, west, east and central Delhi. The EV chargers at the outlet are being integrated with a mobile application that enables consumers to locate, pre-book an appointment and even pay at the charging station.

