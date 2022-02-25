Virgin Atlantic cancels London-Shanghai cargo flights over Russian rerouting
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022
Virgin Atlantic has canceled its cargo-only flights between London and Shanghai while it looks at ways to re-route the service following a decision to avoid Russian airspace for overflights.
The flights usually operate four times a week.
