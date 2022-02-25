Left Menu

Pandemic-hit Transport for London agrees new four-month state bailout

"Over the past two years, the Government has repeatedly shown its commitment to London and the transport network it depends upon, by providing close to £5bn in emergency funding," transport minister Grant Shapps said. "These support packages must be fair to all taxpayers and the settlement agreed today provides enough to cover lost revenue from the pandemic while the Mayor follows through on his promises to keep TfL on the path to financial sustainability by 2023." ($1 = 0.7469 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:25 IST
Pandemic-hit Transport for London agrees new four-month state bailout
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Transport for London (TfL) on Friday reached a bailout deal with the government to keep the capital's public transport network running until June after its finances were pummelled by reduced passenger numbers during the coronavirus pandemic. The funding package includes 200 million pounds ($267.76 million), with a provision for further top-ups if revenues are slower to recover from the pandemic than forecast.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted COVID-19 restrictions in England, and this week TfL dropped the requirement for passengers to wear masks. "The Government has confirmed in this agreement that they support the operation and maintenance of essential and safe transport services in London, enabling us to continue our full and vital contribution to economic recovery," London's Transport Commissioner Andy Byford said in a statement.

The funding package lasts until June 24 this year. As part of the plan, TfL has committed to say by the end of March how it will either generate 400 million pounds more revenue or deliver that amount in cost savings in the 2022/23 financial year.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan will also consult on ways for TfL to raise revenues by 500 million to 1 billion pounds each year from 2023. "Over the past two years, the Government has repeatedly shown its commitment to London and the transport network it depends upon, by providing close to £5bn in emergency funding," transport minister Grant Shapps said.

"These support packages must be fair to all taxpayers and the settlement agreed today provides enough to cover lost revenue from the pandemic while the Mayor follows through on his promises to keep TfL on the path to financial sustainability by 2023." ($1 = 0.7469 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022