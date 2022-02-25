Left Menu

J&K LG Manoj Sinha escapes unhurt in car accident in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:25 IST
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday escaped unhurt when his vehicle met with a minor accident in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, officials said here.

According to officials, Sinha's vehicle hit an iron pillar on the roadside. The left side of the vehicle was damaged and a tyre punctured in the accident near Rajghat bridge in Varanasi.

There were no injuries to Sinha or any member of his entourage, they said.

The Lt Governor proceeded towards his destination in another vehicle in the carcade.

Sinha, after attending important meetings in Jammu, was on an official visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

