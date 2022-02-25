Russian military says it takes strategic airport near Kyiv
The Russian military says it has taken control of a strategic airport just outside the Ukrainian capital and cut Kyiv off from the west.The airport in Hostomel has a long runway capable of accommodating heavy transport planes. Hostomel is just 7 kilometers 4 miles northwest of Kyiv.Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen.
The airport in Hostomel has a long runway capable of accommodating heavy transport planes. Its seizure allows Russia to airlift troops directly to Kyiv's outskirts. Hostomel is just 7 kilometers (4 miles) northwest of Kyiv.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that the Russian airborne forces used 200 helicopters to land in Hostomel.
