Vizag readied as ships of foreign navies arrive for drill

Navy ships from various friendly countries have started arriving in the port city of Visakhapatnam for the biennial multilateral naval exercise - MILAN-2022.

MILAN will be conducted in two phases - the harbour phase between February 26-28 and the sea phase from March 1 to 4.

This is the 11th edition of MILAN which is being hosted by Visakhapatnam for the first time. According to the eastern naval command, MILAN includes exercises such as sea-manship drills, simulation of operational scenarios and tactical manoeuvres.

“Each event is aimed at honing the skills of our operators, maintainers, planners and executors across the full range of skill-sets, responsibilities and authority onboard a warship. MILAN-22 provides a platform for young officers to engage and learn onboard skills on ship-handling and damage control simulators,” the eastern naval command said on Friday.

Ships from the USA, France, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Republic of South Korea have arrived. More from others are on the way.

MILAN will see participation of navies from 39 countries. A seminar on international maritime will be conducted on February 27. According to the Indian Navy, the seminar is for operational commanders to exchange ideas on common maritime priorities and challenges, and also on possible solutions.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest on the occasion.

