Moldovan-flagged tanker hit by missile on Ukraine coast
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker was hit by a missile on Friday near Ukraine's port of Odessa, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, injuring two crew members seriously, an official at Moldova's naval agency said.
"We just heard 10 minutes ago that all the crew were saved but two were seriously injured and are on the way to hospital," Vadim Pavalachi, deputy director at the naval agency, told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
Ukraine says Russian drills in Black Sea made shipping 'virtually impossible'
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
Ukraine says preparing response to Russian naval exercises in Black Sea