Moldovan-flagged tanker hit by missile on Ukraine coast

A Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker was hit by a missile on Friday near Ukraine's port of Odessa, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, injuring two crew members seriously, an official at Moldova's naval agency said.

"We just heard 10 minutes ago that all the crew were saved but two were seriously injured and are on the way to hospital," Vadim Pavalachi, deputy director at the naval agency, told Reuters.

